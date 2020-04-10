Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills have a plan in place for the next blood drive.
The event is set for Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. Four mobile units will be stationed at the Community Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. As of press time, Friday will be by appointment only; no walk-ins. Walk-ins may be accepted Saturday from 11:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is important that appointment times be met; do not come early or late.
Appointments may be made by calling Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 (o), 480-837-8110 (h) or 480-206-4785 (c) or emailing her at no1drliz@gmail.com; or by calling Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 (h) or 480-229-2061 (c), or by emailing him at appeldop@hotmail.com
Appointments also may be made online at bloodhero.com and choose “Fountain Hills & Noon Kiwanis.”
Safety measures will be taken by including pre-checking temperatures, maintaining social distance, limiting the number of people in the van at one time (two instead of the usual six); and wiping down all surfaces touched by donors after each use.