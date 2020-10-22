Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills have scheduled the next blood drive.
The two-day event is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7, at the Community Center. Organizers said the last blood drives have helped with COVID-19 fatigue; the November event will help with election fatigue.
Appointments are available each day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule a time, call Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com. Dr. Liz Smith also is taking appointments and can be reached by calling 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785, or by emailing no1drliz@gmail.com. When registering by email, request a day and time; a confirmation will be sent.
Appointments also may be made at bloodhero.com and choosing “Kiwanis” as the sponsor.
Vitalant announced that all donations will be tested for antibodies to COVID-19. The antibody test, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus regardless of whether they showed symptoms. It is possible that over time, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide the medical community with more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.
All donors must bring and wear a mask or cloth-based face covering.