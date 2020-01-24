The year’s first blood drive is set for Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis organize the drive. Vitalant is the sponsor.
Donors will receive a voucher for an adult admission ticket to the Renaissance Festival. Register by calling Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 or 480-206-4785, or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213. Donors also can register online at bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code, Kiwanis.
Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. For more information, visit vitalant.org.