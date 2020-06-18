Appointments are still available for those wishing to give blood at the Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, blood drive.
The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis are sponsoring the event in conjunction with Vitalant.
The upcoming drive will be held in the ballrooms at the Community Center to ensure social distancing. Donors, as well as volunteers and Vitalant employees are required to wear masks.
To register for the June drive, call Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 (0) or 480-206-4785 or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213. Registration also may be made online at bloodhero.com, using the sponsor code Kiwanis.
Donation hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All blood types are critically needed right now with an especially high need for types O-positive, O-negative, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells.