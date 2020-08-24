A few local celebrities have signed up to give blood during the Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis Blood Drive set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 29.
Organizers said other residents may want to join Fire Chief Dave Ott, Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow and Mayor Ginny Dickey in donating blood.
The event will be held at the Community Center. Donation hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The available times on Friday are mostly between 11:40 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday morning appointments are filled until 11:30 a.m., but there are a number of openings from 11:40 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Advance appointments work best during the novel coronavirus. Walk-ins cannot always be accommodated. Being on time for appointments is important; early or late arrivals disrupt donations.
To register for the August drive, call Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 (0) or 480-206-4785 or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213. Registration also may be made online at bloodhero.com, using the sponsor code Kiwanis.
All donors must bring and wear a mask or cloth-based face covering. Donations also will be test for COVID-19 antibodies.