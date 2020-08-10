Organizers of the Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis August Community Blood Drive hope to break the record for units collected.
The record was broken at the June drive, where 201 units were collected. The upcoming drive, set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 29, will give donors another chance to beat the record.
The August drive will be held at the Community Center with advance appointments encouraged to help maintain social distancing. All donors must bring and wear a mask or cloth-based face covering. Donations also will be test for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donation hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for the August drive, call Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 (0) or 480-206-4785 or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213. Registration also may be made online at bloodhero.com, using the sponsor code Kiwanis.