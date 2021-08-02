There are changes in the upcoming Noon Kiwanis/Town of Fountain Hills-sponsored blood drive
The event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, will be held in Town Council chambers instead of at the Community Center, as remodeling is underway there.
Donation hours remain the same, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
To make an appointment, call co-organizer Paul Appeldorn at 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith at 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785, or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign-up also can be done online at bloodhero.com, and choose “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks or cloth-based face coverings are suggested, and social distancing will be maintained.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be done for all completed donations.
Organizers said they are hopeful the November blood drive can return to the usual location in the Community Center. The remodeling should be complete, and activities will resume as soon as possible.