The Noon Kiwanis Club isn’t currently meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak, but members remain engaged in outreach activities.
Even though a community blood drive won’t be held in April inside the Community Center, the club has arranged for Vitalant to set up two “bloodmobiles” April 17-18 in the center’s parking lot.
Blood drive coordinator and Noon Kiwanis board member Paul Appeldorn is hoping residents will come out of “hibernation” to donate blood by that time.
“There are already blood supply shortages around the country, and I’m hoping we can do our part to stem the tide,” Appeldorn said.
Extra precautions are being taken by Vitalant to protect staff and blood donors during this time.
According to Vitalant, the blood drive schedule is in a fluid state due to the impact of the Coronavirus. Locations may be cancelled and added daily.
For the most up-to-date list, and to make an appointment, visit vitalant.org.
As scheduled, the blood drive in Fountain Hills will be held Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, in the Community Center parking lot.
The Town of Fountain Hills has agreed to either provide a porta-potty or give bathroom access for Vitalant staff during the two-day drive.
Appointments are now being taken by Appeldorn at 480-836-8213 or at appeldop@hotmail.com.
Dr. Liz Smith also can be contacted at 837-2600 or no1drliz@gmail.com.
Noon Kiwanis Club President Keith Junk announced that meal service at the Ronald McDonald House had been suspended.
Club volunteers were scheduled to provide a meal to residents on April 19.
In lieu of that service, the club is donating $200 to Ronald McDonald House to help pay for dinners for residents who are temporarily staying there while their children are in the hospital.
In addition, the club is donating its leftover hot dogs and hamburgers to Extended Hands Food Bank.
Some meat was left frozen following the February arts festival, a large fundraiser for the club.
“Luckily our biggest fundraisers of the year were held before the pandemic hit this country,” Junk said. “At the moment we’ve had to suspend our regular luncheon meetings, a social and our other service projects, but we want to help where we can.
“I want to thank Paul for getting creative on still conducting a blood drive in the community. We look forward to that.”
At the club’s most recent meeting, residents Jim and DeAnn Pierson were inducted into membership.
“We will survive this and get back to our regular service duties as soon as we can,” Junk concluded.
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.”
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.