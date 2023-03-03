Vitalant Bloodmobile will be at the Church of the Ascension on Sunday, March 5, from 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Vitalant is urging all eligible blood donors to give in March to help patients amid a prolonged blood shortage, compounded by inclement weather.
Cold, snow and other adverse weather conditions across the country canceled blood drives, preventing more than 1,300 donations to go uncollected in February alone, according to a press release.
To make a blood donation appointment, download the Vitalant app, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Church of the Ascension is located at 12615 Fountain Hills Blvd.