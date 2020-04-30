There was some trepidation about holding a mobile blood drive in Fountain Hills instead of the one usually held at the Community Center.
The Noon Kiwanis and Town of Fountain Hills sponsored the Vitalant Blood Drive Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18. There were 127 people who donated blood; some 40 to 50 walk-ins had to be turned away. Preregistration was required for this event.
Gail Appeldorn, a volunteer for the drive, said the drive was “fabulous. It couldn’t have been better.”
The challenges of holding the drive during the COVID-19 outbreak created some doubt as to the success of the event.
“It was a very, very positive experience,” Appeldorn said. “People did as they were told, stayed safe and socially-distanced and just made it a very safe, smooth event.”
Extra safety measures were put in place to protect Vitalant workers as well as blood donors. There were four mobile units used to conduct the drive. Vitalant employees prechecked donors’ temperatures, made sure everyone practiced social distancing and limited the number of donors in the vans at a time and wiped down surfaces throughout the drive.
Paul Appeldorn, one of the drive organizers, along with Dr. Liz Smith, said a lot of new people donated blood.
“We are really glad to get new donors,” he said. “A lot of people learned how to make their appointments online this time. There were just so many positives to this.
“We were able to collect 106 units over the two days. In normal drives, we have had 134 units. This was very, very good under the circumstances.”
Vitalant has indicated the Fountain Hills mobile drive likely will be one of the last ones for a while. Blood donors now may go to the Vitalant offices in the area. The closest donation locations are 15710 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 6, in Scottsdale; and 1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101, in Mesa.
For information about Vitalant and donating blood, visit vitalant.org.