The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis are hosting the Vitalant Blood Drive Friday and Saturday, April 15-16.
The event will be held in the Community Center Pima and Hopi rooms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
To register, visit vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code, Kiwanis, or call Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600 or 480-206-4785 or Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213.
Advance appointments are encouraged to help maintain social distancing. Regardless of vaccination status, all donors must bring a mask or cloth-based face covering.
Appeldorn and Smith noted that since the blood drive is happening over Easter weekend, visitors are welcome to sign up to donate blood.