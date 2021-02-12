The BIZ HUB at Fountain Hills is a new partnership between the Town of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) and Arizona Business Advisors. The goal of this partnership is to utilize the former Four Peaks school facility for business, by providing space and support, as well as community activities. Plans are in the works for attracting new businesses to the growing hub.
Before the end of 2020, the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) vacated its Fountain Hills location at the former Four Peaks School. Despite EVIT’s departure, the facility will continue to be used as a community asset for businesses and rebranded as The BIZ HUB at Fountain Hills.
According to Kelly Glass, FHUSD superintendent, “The BIZ HUB brings us an opportunity to serve our students and our community in new ways.”
“The town is pleased that our partnership with the Fountain Hills Unified School District and AZ Business Advisors will continue at The BIZ HUB at Fountain Hills,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “This facility is a true asset for the community, providing a unique and exciting opportunity for businesses to grow and thrive. We look forward to many success stories going forward.”
Three businesses - FTS (Fine Timepiece Solutions), Hob Nob Catering and Bob’s Bicycles - have been operating in the building for the past few years. A new tenant, The Elliott Group, will be joining The BIZ HUB in March (see separate story).
The facility has permanent space available as well as membership options, with space allocated for co-working. This component is dependent upon the ability to comply with health protocols as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, The BIZ HUB will now be available for community activities that do not require permanent space. While space previously used as classrooms is available, there are other opportunities as well, including a large gym/auditorium and a tiered presentation room. Further updates will be available on the BIZ Hub’s Facebook page: facebook.com/bizhubfh.