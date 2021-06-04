The Biophilic Fountain Hills project is seeking partnership with the Biophilic Cities Network.
Increasing environmental understanding and community wellbeing, working on habitat conservation and green infrastructure, and making nearby nature equitable and accessible for all residents are the heart of the Biophilic Fountain Hills project.
In order to join the Biophilic Cities Network, a proposal needs to be submitted that includes a set of indicators. Indicators are the biophilic efforts that the project will agree to pursue, and a way to measure progress over time. These indicators should represent the interests of residents in fulfilling ways, while also supporting the town’s goals and General Plan.
The Biophilic Fountain Hills project wants to include residents in the process of choosing indicators through a survey. Once the indicators are decided upon, the proposal draft will be updated and presented to Town Council. If approved, the proposal can then be submitted to the Biophilic Cities Network.
In collaboration with Vision Fountain Hills, the survey is open through June 4. Residents can provide input for which indicators they feel are most meaningful for themselves and the community.
Take the survey at visionfh.org/new-biophilic-fountain-hills. Learn more about the project by visiting biophilicfh.org.
The project was initiated in 2019 by Jeny Davis. Davis started Biophilic Fountain Hills as her capstone project before graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in Sustainable Ecosystems. She said she knew Fountain Hills was a great candidate for the Biophilic Cities Network, and worked under the advisement of Dr. Bjoern Hagen, a Senior Sustainability Scientist with the Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation. After graduation, Davis began meeting with interested residents and is now working on the proposal to the Biophilic Cities Network.
The Biophilic Cities Network is a global partnership created by Dr. Tim Beatley in the Department of Urban and Environmental Planning at the University of Virginia. The network is currently comprised of cities, communities and towns that are dedicated to improving the way nature is incorporated into urban environments and enhancing the connection residents have with it. The network provides the opportunity to coordinate with other cities and towns leading the efforts toward a greener and healthier future for urban areas.