The Encore for More organization resumes weekly Bingo games Tuesday, March 16.
The Community Center has reopened for events with fewer than 50 attendees.
Time-4-Us also resumes beginning Wednesday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is not required.
Bingo is held from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. each Tuesday. Bingo sales begin at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Minimum admission is $5. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 480-816-5200.
Activity Center membership is not required. Masks are required, along with social distancing. Participants must be 18 years old to play.