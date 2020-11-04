Weekly Bingo games resume Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Games have been on hiatus since March due to the novel coronavirus. ENCORE for More Senior Services said the games will be held at the Community Center beginning at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required, and seating is limited to ensure social distancing. Players must be at least 18.
Bingo minimum admission is $5. Registration is required; reservations may be made by calling 480-816-5200. Bingo sales begin at 11:30 a.m., and participants should be checked in by 12:30 p.m. Sales close at 1 p.m. Games run until 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
Activity Center membership is not required.