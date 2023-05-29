The folks at Encore, For More are looking for volunteers to offer their services as bingo callers.
Encore falls under the umbrella of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, and bingo games are held weekly in the Community Center.
Organizer Rose Gonsoulin explained that the callers do not need to play bingo, just stand up and call out the numbers for those who are playing.
“Does it ever feel like no one listens to you? As a Tuesday bingo caller, you’d be the center of attention in a room filled with people who will hang on your every word,” Gonsoulin said.
Some training will be provided and multiple volunteers are needed for rotation, so anyone interested is invited to reach out.
“…Bring a strong voice and a desire to be the star attraction to your audition,” Gonsoulin said. “No headshots required, prior experience a plus.”
For additional information or to get involved, send an email to rjhjth999@gmail.com.
