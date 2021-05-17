Join the fun and win cash prizes at the Encore for More Senior Services Bingo games held every Tuesday at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Bingo sales begin at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Check in by 12:30 p.m. The $5 minimum admission includes 10 games and the chance to win cash prizes.
Activity Center membership is not required. Register by calling the Community Center at 480-816-5200, as there is a maximum of 50 participants.
Must be 18 years old to play. Masks and Social Distancing required.