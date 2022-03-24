It isn’t every day you think of motorcycles when thinking about the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
But come Sunday, March 27, a special event to benefit the museum will bring bike lovers from far and wide.
The museum has partnered with Harley-Davidson Scottsdale, the world’s largest Harley dealership, for the first live event 4XB – Bikers, Band, BBQ, Beer.
Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss said the venue is “really great.” The event, while different from other museum events, will give patrons and new people a chance to relax, enjoy some barbecue and hometown beers while listening to music and enjoying each other.
“It really is going to be fun,” Koss said. “I hope we see a lot of our friends from Fountain Hills and make a lot of new ones from other parts of the valley.”
The 4XB event will be held outside on the patio at Harley-Davidson Scottsdale, located at 15656 N. Hayden Rd., on Sunday, March 27, from noon to 3:00 p.m.
The event will feature music by Josh West, who was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”
West said he is looking forward to supporting the museum.
“I’m excited to participate (in the event). It’s going to be a great show,” he said.
Tickets for 4XB are available online, riveroftime.museum, or by visiting the events page for Harley-Davidson Scottsdale. The $25 advance ticket price includes admission and a BBQ plate from Tom’s Pig Rig. Fountain Hills’ own Bone Haus Brewing will have its beer available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the River of Time Museum. Tickets at the door are $30.
The 4XB event kicks off the furthering of the museum’s mission to engage, entertain, educate and inspire people about the Lower Verde River Valley by also making discovering history fun.
Over the next year, plans are in the works to host several new events to increase reach and appeal of the museum, as well as to attract a wider demographic of visitors across the Valley, Koss added.