FHUSD seal.jpg

Results from the Nov. 8 General Election, as of Tuesday, Nov. 15, show Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and Lillian Acker leading the race for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board.

The winners will be elected to a four-year term to serve this community. Throughout the season, all five candidates maintained a civil campaign with a message dedicated in their pursuit of helping local students.