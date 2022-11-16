Results from the Nov. 8 General Election, as of Tuesday, Nov. 15, show Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and Lillian Acker leading the race for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board.
The winners will be elected to a four-year term to serve this community. Throughout the season, all five candidates maintained a civil campaign with a message dedicated in their pursuit of helping local students.
At the time of writing, Settle leads all candidates with 6,275 votes (27.84%). Reid was next with 4,700 (20.85%), and Acker followed with 4,416 (19.59%).
“With the results still pending regarding the FHUSD Governing Board, I would like to extend my appreciation for all of the kind words spoken and the support shown during this election season,” Settle said. “May whomever is seated on the board help our FHUSD Falcons soar.”
Once official results are in, the newly elected members will be sworn into office during the first meeting of the new year, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Out of the five candidates, both former teachers were elected in Settle and Acker.
“I wish to thank everyone who voted for me for the FHUSD Governing Board,” Acker said. “It has been a pleasure getting to know so many of you. I am grateful to be one of the three new Board members and I appreciate all the help given to me by those who spoke to others on my behalf, wrote letters of support, made phone calls, and put up my signs.”
Settle, Reid and Acker will fill seats left open by Nadya Jenkins, Wendy Barnard and the late Judith Rutkowski. Jenkins served as president and Barnard as vice president, so one of the first orders of business for the new Board will be assigning those roles.
“I want to thank everyone who participated in electing the new Fountain Hills school board members,” Reid said. “I am so excited to work with the other members of the board, the community, our families and their students. Together we can make Fountain Hills the district of choice for our children. Thank you, Fountain Hills, for electing me to help lead the effort to achieve our goal of excellence.”
Challengers Tara Lamar and Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette both conceded their races. Lamar received 4,193 votes (19%), and Amstutz-Guerrette received 2,886 votes (13%).
“First and foremost; huge congratulations to Libby, Lillian and Madicyn,” Lamar said. “It’s been an honor running for FHUSD Governing Board alongside Jenny and all of you. I’m confident that our candidate-elects will now embrace the nonpartisan role they’ve been elected to and will work diligently as a unified team to encourage, promote and properly fund the positive educational climate that Dr. J is building within our amazing district…I have nothing but hope and Falcon pride for our district going forward.”
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this campaign,” Amstutz-Guerrette said. “It was quite a personal growth experience. I also made some great new friends along the way. I will continue to support our teachers, students, and the district, as I have for the past 11 years. Go Falcons.”