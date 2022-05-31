On a bright Monday morning, the Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) held the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial with a number of speeches by VSO members.
At 9 a.m., a flag ceremony was performed by the Color Guard and an opening prayer was held by Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7507 Chaplain Brian Minzey. A hushed crowd of veterans and families listened to a rendition of the National Anthem performed by Debbie Fisher. After leading those in attendance through the Pledge of Allegiance, Sam Coffee of the Veteran’s Memorial welcomed everyone to the gathering and thanked them for their attendance.
“This is your memorial,” Coffee said, “It is a living tribute to those that have gone before us.”
John Schwab, Commander of American Legion Post 58, and Bob Frost, Commandant of the Marine Corps League Sq. 1439 gave speeches and thanked the VSO’s for organizing the event and Four Peaks Rotary and volunteers for planting flags around Fountain Park earlier that morning.
The keynote speaker for the event was Gene Metcalfe, 99-year-old World War II Veteran and local VFW Post 7507 member. As a former Prisoner of War, Metcalfe regaled the audience with countless stories of his time as a parachute trooper in battle and behind enemy lines.
Metcalfe earned the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, Prisoner of War Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the French Government Legion of Honor Medal and 12 other military medals and honors. His book, “Left for Dead at Nijmegen,” tells of his military experience in detail.
After VFW Post 7507 Commander Don Hervey closed the ceremony, Debbie Fisher led the crowd in singing “God Bless America,” and Brian Minzey gave the final prayer. A rendition of Taps was performed by Debbie Fisher before the Color Guard retired their colors.
Upon completion of the ceremony, all guests were invited to American Legion Post 58 for coffee and donuts where chairs and shade were provided by VFW Post 7507.