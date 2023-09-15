As a recovery program built on the foundation of one alcoholic sharing with another, Alcohols Anonymous (AA) has helped alcoholics recover for more than 80 years, a press release said. As a way to guide alcoholics into the program, AA presents its Beginners Meeting every Tuesday from Noon to 1 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC), 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
This meeting is open to anyone with a desire to stop drinking regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, income or profession, the release read. The meeting is also open to non-beginners who want to review steps one, two and three.