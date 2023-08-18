Bridge, the classic card game known for its strategic depth and social interactions, has long been a favorite pastime among friends and families. The Fountain Hills Community Center is offering “Beginner’s Guide to Bridge” lessons for those new to the game. Instructor Doug Stewart will guide participants through the fundamentals, from understanding the rules and basic strategies to getting acquainted with the game’s terminology. No experience is necessary.
This four-week class is being held on Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 and is payable by check to the instructor. Register in person at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Community Center membership is required.