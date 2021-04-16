Drivers who use State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) between Fountain Hills and Sunflower should be prepared for slow traffic and allow extra travel time next week, April 19-22 while a pavement improvement project is underway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Fort McDowell Road, north of Fountain Hills, and Four Peaks Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restrictions will be Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22, for work to apply a sealant to refresh and extend the pavement’s lifespan.
Crews will work on one lane at a time within approximately five-mile-long work zones each day.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available via ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app for ADOT Alerts, available at ADOTAlerts.com, will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.