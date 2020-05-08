Sections of State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Mesa and Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills will be restricted at night starting Sunday, May 10.
Crews will be applying an asphalt sealant to the pavement, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution while the overnight pavement improvements are taking place.
Portions of SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 and Shea Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, May 10-14 for fog sealing of the pavement.