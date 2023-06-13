Residents are invited to beat the heat this summer by participating in activities at the Fountain Hills Community Center, located at 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
The center offers a robust calendar of ongoing weekly activities where residents can test their skills and meet new friends. Card games include bridge, Canasta, Pinochle, Cribbage, Euchre, Hand & Foot and Poker. Other games include Bunco, chess, Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble and Mah Jongg. Table tennis and bingo round out the regularly scheduled activities.