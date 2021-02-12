The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving several calls from residents recently saying they had received calls attempting to scam them by saying they had delinquent power bill payments.
It does not appear that any of those victims actually lost any money. In one case a victim was alerted to the potential scam by a retail outlet as he attempted to purchase gift or payment cards to send the scammer.
“Unfortunately, we hear about scams taking place across the Valley as well as in Fountain Hills,” said Salt River Project spokeswoman Patty Likens.
She added there has been nothing specific to Fountain Hills recently they were aware of.
“We tell our customers, if you pay a utility bill, you can be a target,” Likens said. “That’s why it’s important for them to understand and protect themselves from utility scam tactics. These scams occur by phone, by email and in person.”
Customers need to know the following information to avoid falling victim to a scam.
*SRP will never ask you to make an immediate payment with a prepaid card or Bitcoin.
*SRP does not accept payments via Zelle, PayPal or Venmo.
*Before power is disconnected, SRP will send customers one or more notices in the mail.
*When in doubt, hang up and call SRP directly at 602-236-8888. Someone is available 24/7.
*Customers can check the status of their account anytime in My Account or through the SRP Power app.
*These types of scams can also occur in person, through email or by text.
Likens said SRP communicates with customers regularly to alert them to potential scams and remind them to be aware and vigilant.
“We communicate through bill inserts, social media, emails and through media outlets. We also hear from customers who call us and let us know so we can be aware of any trends,” she said.
Customers may also visit srpnet.com/scam for additional information.