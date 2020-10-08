Voters on the permanent early voting list and those who have recently requested an early ballot for the Nov. 3 General election should receive their ballot in the mail by the end of this week.
This election is a topic of great interest to citizens in Fountain Hills, as well as across the country, as it features candidates up to the highest office of President of the United States
The pandemic has increased interest in people casting their ballot by mail or using expanded opportunities to vote in person.
Registered voters can get information about receiving a mail ballot at the recorder’s website, recorder.maricopa.gov/elections or the Arizona secretary of State’s Office election portal, Arizona.vote. Such a request can be made at any time, but the deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot for this election is Friday, Oct. 23. With anticipated increased interest in mail ballots this year, it is advisable to make the request as soon as possible.
For those who still wish to vote in person, election officials will be establishing vote centers across the county that will be open beginning today, Wednesday, Oct. 7, through Election Day on Nov. 3. As was the case for the August primary, a voting center will be located in Fountain Hills at Plaza Fountainside, 12645 Saguaro Blvd. It will begin operation on Thursday, Oct. 22, through Election Day. Hours of operation are to be announced.
Maricopa County election officials have set a date of Tuesday, Oct. 27, as the last day mail-in ballots should be dropped in the mailbox to be received in time to be counted. However, questions about the efficiency of the U.S. Postal Service in handling ballots have come up, so many officials are urging people to put ballots back in the mail as soon as possible this year.
Also, those who receive a ballot in the mail may return them to any voting center up until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
With the number of early ballots expected voters who plan to return their ballot by mail are urged to do so as quickly as possible.
For voters in the Verde Communities and Rio Verde precinct, the Rio Verde Community Center will be open as a vote center on Monday, Nov. 2, as well as Election Day. At Fort McDowell the voting site is the Recreation Center on Fort McDowell Road, which will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, the voter turnout for the General Election in a presidential election year has consistently been more than 70 percent going back to 2000. With the contentiousness of the upcoming contest turnout may easily surpass that, so it is important that those who participate plan their approach this year.