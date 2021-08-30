Fountain Hills is bracing for what may be its third multi-day period of rainy weather this season as moisture from the remnants of west coast hurricane Nora moves into the southwest. The storm is expected to bring more rain to much of the already wet-weary state.
The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the state beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. According to the NWS forecast Fountain Hills can expect rain from 1-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall between mid-day Tuesday through Wednesday, adding to the monsoon seasonal total already approaching 10 inches.
Emergency officials are warning motorists to use extreme caution traveling through Fountain Hills and do not enter washes where water is flowing across the street. Several cars were washed off the street by flash flooding during a storm earlier in August.
If a person needs to be rescued from a flooded wash, they may be subject to a citation and required to pay for their rescue.
Also, the recent storms found many homes subject to flooding. The Fountain Hills Fire Department does have sandbags and sand free of charge at Fire Station #1 on Palisades Blvd. at Avenue of the Fountains. Residents should expect to fill bags themselves, but if assistance from firefighters is available, they will help.