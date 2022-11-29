As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Fountain Hills residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” Marty Despain said, owner of the Fountain Hills Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
Last year, more than 200 older adults in Fountain Hills received nearly 650 gifts thanks to the community’s support. This year, program coordinators hope to collect nearly 525 gifts for 175 local older adults. This is the program’s fourth year in the area.
To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available through Dec. 9. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
*Home Instead, 17100 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 530
*Starbucks, 13545 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
*Jazzercise, 17100 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 510
*Christ's Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave.
*Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
*Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
Be a Santa to a Senioris a community program, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead office serving Fountain Hills has partnered with Benefit Commerce Group to help with gift collection and distribution.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.