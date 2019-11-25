Give the gift of love to a deserving senior this holiday season as “Be a Santa to a Senior” kicks off in Fountain Hills.
Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and North Scottsdale communities a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide. Last year, the Fountain Hills Home Instead Senior Care office donated over 600 gifts to 156 seniors.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Marty Despain, franchise owner of the Fountain Hills Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and cherished member of our community.”
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and North Scottsdale has partnered with local businesses to help with gift collection and distribution.
To take part, visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior wreath on display through Dec. 16. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. While there is no need to worry about wrapping gifts, gift bags and tissue paper are being collected as well. A team of volunteers and program partners will make sure to wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Despain. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
Be a Santa to a Senior wreaths can be found at the following locations: Sunbaked Food 4 The Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Avenue; Starbucks, 13545 N. Fountain Hills Boulevard; Jazzercize, 17100 E Shea Boulevard, Suite #510; Home Instead Senior Care, 17100 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 530; Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.;
Fountain Hills Middle School, 15414 N McDowell Mountain Road.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 480-500-6550.
For more information about how assisting seniors in the community, visit imreadytocare.com.