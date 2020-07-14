The Salvation Army has been selected as July’s Charity of the Month by Bashas’ family of stores in support of Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS).
When customers donate at the register at any Bashas’ or Food City location across Arizona in July, it helps The Salvation Army provide things like meals and supplies for evacuees displaced by wildfires, PPE, food and beverages for first responders and life-saving hydration to people living outdoors in the unforgiving summer heat.
“The Salvation Army would like to thank Bashas’ for raising funds to help us give vital aid in times of crisis,” said Lt. Colonel Kelly Pontsler, commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. “Bashas’ has been a valued community partner of The Salvation Army for more than 30 years, and we are extremely grateful for their support.”
“The Salvation Army provides critical services to thousands of Arizonans, whether in a crisis situation or to simply meet the needs of the underserved community,” says Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ family of stores. “In times of uncertainty, coming together to support each other reminds us all that we can get through challenging times when we join forces to serve and care of all Arizonans, something The Salvation Army does daily.”
The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, and opportunities for underprivileged children, The Salvation Army operates out of more than 50 centers of operation across the state.