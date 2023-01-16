Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.