The Town Council has approved a staff request to add funding to its cooperative purchase agreement with Roadsafe Traffic Systems, Inc. for temporary traffic control barricades.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy was asking for an additional $50,000 to augment the existing agreement. Weldy explained the Town uses a wide range of contractors across all departments to support existing staff with its duties. Public Works uses Roadsafe to provide temporary traffic control devices to assist Street personnel with maintenance projects.