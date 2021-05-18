Barrett-Jackson rolled out its second Collector Car Road Tour with a quick stop in Fountain Hills last week.
About 40 collector cars made their way down Avenue of the Fountains and lined up in Fountain Park on Thursday, May 13. They were on their first day of a week-long road rally that would eventually lead to Tacoma, Wash.
The exact tour routes and hotel details are revealed when participants check in, but each will offer drivers the chance to enjoy their collector cars while exploring some of the most beautiful parts of the country. The Barrett-Jackson-led tours combine scenic routes and visits to national landmarks and museums, with exclusive activities and excursions to automotive-related businesses, as well as fine dining and luxury hotels.
“I’m a huge advocate of collector car enthusiasts getting out and driving their cars, and this Road Tour will provide the perfect opportunity to do just that,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “There’s nothing quite like the camaraderie of getting together, swapping stories, sharing tips and getting out on the open road and having fun. It’s a great way to meet new friends with similar interests and reconnect with old ones.
“I’m excited to be taking part in this May tour, which will take us through some spectacular scenery and to some very interesting stops in five states – including longtime Barrett-Jackson friend Don Williams’ Blackhawk Collection, the Brothers Collection, Shelby American and the Cobra Experience – wrapping up in the beautiful state of Washington.”