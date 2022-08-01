Keller Williams Arizona Realty – The Barker Team is holding a food drive for Extended Hands Food Bank to help local Arizonans. The food drive will run through Aug. 19.
Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the local real estate office, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are unable to bring items to the office can call the office (480-999-6250) and one of the team members will pick up items.
“Arizona ranks third in the country for high child food insecurity rates, behind only New Mexico and Mississippi with 456,760 children facing hunger on a daily basis,” according to a study cited in a press release from The Barker Team. This food drive is just one of the many community events that Rich Barker and The Barker Team take part in throughout the year, including activities such as a Toys for Tots drive during the holidays, a water drive, pie giveaway at Thanksgiving and the ongoing Richard F. Barker Foundation to aid in finding missing and exploited children.
“I enjoy and appreciate working with a real estate team that cares about the local community, their residents and always finding a way to give back,” said Jill Templeton-Haislip with Keller Williams Arizona Realty. “Fountain Hills is known as a community that gives back and I know it will make a big difference for Extended Hands Food Bank.”
For questions or to schedule a pick-up of nonperishable food items, call 480-999-6250.