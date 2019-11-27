The Fountain Hills Times has announced the retirement of reporter Barb Charzuk.
Charzuk joined the local news staff in 2005, covering the business and religion communities. She could also be seen snapping photos at countless community events over the years, with her byline appearing on regular news and feature items for just about every other section in the paper. Throughout the year, Charzuk also contributed to everything from the Community Guide to the Home publication and beyond.
“The office won’t be the same without her,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “She went above and beyond and has been a true asset to this paper and the community it serves.”
Charzuk’s career in journalism started in 1963. She worked for The Utica Daily Press and the Observer Dispatch for 32 years, becoming the first female managing editor of the Daily Press. She went on to work at the Rome Daily Sentinel for another decade before retiring to Rio Verde with her husband, Steve.
Retirement didn’t stick the first time around. Charzuk said that, after moving to the area, she started looking for something to do that would let her learn about the community and meet new people. She said she achieved that goal over the past 15 years working for The Times.
While Charzuk enjoys retirement, her regular weekly beats will be taken over by existing staff. Schools and sports reporter Joey Postiglione will head up the religion section moving forward and can be reached at joey@fhtimes.com. Editor Ryan Winslett will cover the business and real estate beat and can be reached at ryan@fhtimes.com.