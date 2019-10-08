Fountain Hills voters should be receiving their ballot for the election of the Sanitary District Board of Directors by late this week. This election is an all-mail ballot process with ballots scheduled to be mailed to all registered voters in the district today, Wednesday, Oct. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ballots returned by mail must be received by the Maricopa County Elections Office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ballots may also be returned to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District offices, 16914 E. Pepperwood Circle in Fountain Hills, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. The district office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. to accept ballots.
Voters who wish to replace a ballot that has been destroyed, lost, spoiled or not received may call 602-506-1511 to request a new ballot. If there is not enough time to wait for a new ballot to come by mail voters may vote in person at the Sanitary District Office.
This is an all-mail ballot election and no polling stations are designated. Those eligible to vote in this election must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.