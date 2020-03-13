The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office announced on Friday that it is mailing ballots to all voters eligible for the Democrat’s Presidential Preference Election on Tuesday, March 17.
Maricopa County Recorder Arian Fontes said he is taking the unprecedented step as a means to protect voters’ health while maintaining their access to the ballot.
“We are in unchartered territory with the COVID-19. My first concern is to protect the health of the voters and staff who work in the polling places while maintaining the integrity of the election. Anything we can do to minimize human interaction in the polling place is what we must to do,” Fontes said.
By mailing out ballots, most voters will now have the option to just drop-off the voted mail ballot at a voting location without going into the polling place or engaging with other voters and staff in order to vote. This will allow voters to keep to “social distancing” protocols recommended by health officials and still have the opportunity to cast a ballot, according to Fontes.
Voters will likely receive their mail ballots on Monday and Tuesday (arch 16 or 17) and are advised that they should NOT mail back the ballots. By law, all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters should instead DROP-OFF the ballots at one of the many locations available to vote over the weekend, on Monday and on Election Day. The voting and ballot drop-off locations can be found at www.locations.maricopa.vote.