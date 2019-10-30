The deadline has arrived for Fountain Hills voters to cast their ballot in the Sanitary District Board of Directors election.
This election is an all-mail ballot process with ballots to be returned by mail and received by the Maricopa County Elections Office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5. Those returning their ballot by mail need to place it in the mailbox no later than today, Oct. 30.
Candidates include incumbents Jerry Butler, Michael Maroon and Bob Thomson, as well as challenger Bob Shelstrom. (See related story.)
Ballots may also be returned to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District offices, 16914 E. Pepperwood Circle in Fountain Hills this week and through Election Day, Nov. 5. The district office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. to accept ballots.
Voters who wish to replace a ballot that has been destroyed may request a new ballot, or voters may vote in person at the Sanitary District Office this week.
As this is an all-mail ballot election, no polling stations are designated. Those eligible to vote in this election must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.