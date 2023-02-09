Balloon.JPG

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts Feb. 24-26 in downtown Fountain Hills, with hot air balloons returning to the festivities the morning of Feb. 26.

“We are so thrilled to announce a balloon launch at the Fountain,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “An exciting addition to the final day of the Great Fair for those who have attended in past years will return.”