Six tethered balloons provided by Shane Cory, owner of Aerogelic Ballooning, will return Saturday, Dec. 28, for the second consecutive balloon glow in Fountain Park.
Organizer Phyliss Kern of Kern Entertainment LLC said she has raised about half ($6,000) of the goal to sponsor the free event.
The majority of the early donations have come from nearby restaurants that benefitted last year from the crowd in attendance.
This year Kern said port-a-johns, portable lighting and police to close Saguaro increased costs by $3,300 to $3,700 more than last year. The town waived the rental fee for the park, she said.
Kiwanis has signed on to sell food, along with the hot dog and taco cart and Water & Ice. Disc jockey Steve Grocz will play recorded music.
By keeping the availability of food at a minimum, the intent is that visitors will patronize nearby restaurants, said Kern.
Balloons will begin arriving around 4:30 p.m. with all inflated and “glowing” from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Donations can be left at Kern’s office, 16742 E. Parkview Ave., unit 3, or mailed to her. She also said she will pick up any checks.