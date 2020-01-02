The Fountain Hills Balloon Glow scheduled for last Saturday, Dec. 28, has been rescheduled to this Saturday, Jan. 4. This delay was due to rain throughout the week, which organizers feared would make Fountain Park too soggy to safely host the event.
Other than the change of date, the Balloon Glow is expected to occur as planned.
Six tethered balloons provided by Shane Cory, owner of Aerogelic Ballooning, will be on display on Jan. 4 for the second consecutive year in Fountain Park.
Kiwanis has signed on to sell food, along with the hot dog and taco cart and Water & Ice. Disc jockey Steve Grocz will play recorded music.
By keeping the availability of food at a minimum, the intent is that visitors will patronize nearby restaurants, said organizer Phyliss Kern.
Balloons will begin arriving around 4:30 p.m. with all inflated and “glowing” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The community is invited to come out and enjoy this holiday event, just one week later than originally planned.