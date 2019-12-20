Six tethered balloons provided by Shane Cory, owner of Aerogelic Ballooning, will return Saturday, Dec. 28, for the second consecutive balloon glow in Fountain Park.
This year, organizer Phyliss Kern said port-a-johns, portable lighting and police to close Saguaro increased costs by several thousand dollars. The town waived the rental fee for the park, she added.
Kiwanis has signed on to sell food, along with the hot dog and taco cart and Water & Ice. Disc jockey Steve Grocz will play recorded music.
By keeping the availability of food at a minimum, the intent is that visitors will patronize nearby restaurants, said Kern.
Balloons will begin arriving around 4:30 p.m. with all inflated and “glowing” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Donations to support the event are still being accepted and can be left at Kern’s office, 16742 E. Parkview Ave., unit 3, or mailed to her.