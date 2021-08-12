Ballet under the Stars returns to the community after being canceled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.
Ballet Arizona will stage four shows at four different venues, with Fountain Hills opening the season.
Ballet Under the Stars in Fountain Hills is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29. The free performance begins at 7 p.m. at Fountain Park.
Ballet Under the Stars allows the community to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with professional staging, lighting, costumes, all complimented by beautiful Arizona fall weather.
Patrons are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program ranging from classical to temporary. All performances are free and begin at 7 p.m.
Other venues are Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park area, Glendale, Sept. 30; Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear, Oct. 1; and Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Oct. 2.