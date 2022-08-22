Ballet (1).JPG

As the Summer wains and the weather turns, Ballet Under the Stars invites the community to dust off their lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an evening of ballet in Fountain Park.

After COVID-19 forced the event’s cancellation in 2020, last year’s event was a sigh of relief as Ballet Under the Stars returned in September of 2021. This year, Ballet Arizona will kick off the 2022-2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. with several classical and contemporary ballet performances.