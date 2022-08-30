Ballet Arizona will kick off its 2022-2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. with Ballet Under the Stars at Fountain Park.
Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a full stage, lighting, costumes and beautiful Arizona weather.
“Fountain Hills is really important because many of our patrons live there and it’s such a beautiful outdoor venue to enjoy ballet,” said Ballet Arizona Director of Marketing Mallory Porter.
Porter said she is always happy to see Fountain Hills come up as one of the few sites in the Valley that she can count on to host the community-based performance.
“We urge everyone in the community to see Phoenix’s premier ballet perform in a community setting,” Porter said.
Ballet Under the Stars is Ballet Arizona’s flagship community engagement program where the community can gather and enjoy an evening of dance near the Fountain Park amphitheater.
As this is an outdoor performance, masks are not required for patrons, however, patrons are responsible for respecting social distancing when possible.
Food is welcome, but alcohol and glassware are not permitted. Food trucks will be onsite for dining and snacks, and restrooms are available at the park. All performances begin at 7 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.
“We would love to see some new faces,” Porter said. “We just hope everyone can come out, bring a picnic, bring your family and enjoy the performance.”