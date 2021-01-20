A special presentation of “Ballet under the Stars” is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23.
Ballet Arizona presents “Ballet under the Virtual Stars” will be available to stream on the Ballet Arizona YouTube page starting at 5 p.m.
Ballet Arizona in years past has hosted Ballet under the Stars in various Valley communities, including Fountain Hills. The 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic, but the dance company has presented a number of programs digitally for the past year.
Additional programs will be offered. Visit balletaz.org for more information.