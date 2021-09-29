It looks like tonight will be perfect for the annual Ballet Under the Stars performance.
According to weather.com (checked Tuesday, Sept. 28), this evening’s temperature should be low 80s, high 70s, light breeze, some clouds.
A perfect night for the ballet. Ballet Arizona is staging its first of four outdoor shows tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. in Fountain Park. The other three performances are in the Valley.
This annual tradition brings together ballet fans and novices for a free professional ballet performance in Valley communities. It often is someone’s first introduction to the art of ballet. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and to sit back and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.
“Ballet Under the Stars is an exceptional gathering and celebration of art for community members throughout Arizona,” said Artistic Director Ib Andersen. “These performances allow all people to be immersed in the world of ballet and can often ignite the spark for a love of ballet. Our dancers work incredibly hard and it’s always a joy to share these moments of beauty and dedication with our community and we are so thankful for the support of so many that make this event possible.”
Other venues are Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park area, Glendale, Sept. 30; Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear, Oct. 1; and Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Oct. 2.
All performances are free and begin at 7 p.m.