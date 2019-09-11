Ballet Arizona brings its Ballet Under the Stars program to Fountain Park this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 11, with the performance set to begin at 7 p.m.
The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department will host the event for its 13th year. This event will kick off the fall events season with a free dance performances for the whole family.
The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation presents: Ballet Under the Stars, a beautifully designed outdoor concert series by the Arizona Ballet Company. This traveling concert series moves across Phoenix and the greater metro valley performing several exciting pieces of dance.
The Sept. 11, featured performance is free and open to the public, where the Fountain Hills community gathers to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair with them while they enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary. This is the perfect show for the entire family – it is a great way to introduce ballet to children for the first time.