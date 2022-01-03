The popular Matter of Balance program is again being offered at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The classes are designed to view falls as controllable. Participants set goals for increasing activity and make changes to reduce fall risk at home. They also learn exercises to increase strength and balance.
This program benefits older adults who are concerned about falls, have sustained falls in the past, who restrict their activities because of concerns about falling, are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength and are age 60 or older, ambulatory and able to problem solve.
All classes are presented by doctoral students from health profession programs affiliated with the Arizona Coalition for Fall Prevention and sponsored by the School of Health Sciences at A.T. Still University in Mesa.
The classes take place each Friday from Jan 14 through March 4, 10 a.m. to noon (except Friday, Feb. 25) at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive. Participants must register and attend all classes. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The class is free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. This is Course #6164.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center