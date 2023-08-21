For those who cannot read standard print, hold a book or turn pages, the Arizona Talking Book Library is here to help.
The Arizona Talking Book Library (ATBL) provides free audiobook delivery/downloadable services to the visually impaired, physically limited and print disabled throughout the state.
“Our library literally is delivered to the eligible client,” a press release said. “Each person has direct access to their own personal librarian, receive materials, including the player and headphones, free of charge.”
The Talking Book Library is a full-service library and its reading material comes in audio or braille formats.
According to the press release, medical and education professionals are able to certify the application for service. The ATBL also provides services to organizations that support its clients, participates at health/community fairs throughout the state and offers 2023 large print calendars.
For those interested in free audiobook delivery/downloadable services, visit azlibrary.gov/talkingbooks and fill out the application online under the “How to Apply” drop down tab. Once an application is completed and signed, send it as an email attachment to apply@azlibrary.gov. All business is conducted by phone, email, fax and USPS postal service.
For a tour of this library located in Phoenix or to schedule a presentation from ATBL about its library services to staff, volunteers or the public, send an email to apply@azlibrary.gov or call 602-255-5578.